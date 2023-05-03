Palak Tiwari Reveals Reaction To Mother Shweta Tiwari's Second Pregnancy

Palak shared her reaction to her mother's second pregnancy with Reyansh

Palak Tiwari, who recently made her debut in Bollywood with the movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' starring Salman Khan, shared in an interview how she responded upon learning that her mother Shweta Tiwari was pregnant with her younger sibling. Palak spoke about the time when Shweta was pregnant with her son Reyansh and how she had a conversation with her mother regarding the pregnancy.

Shweta Tiwari, a renowned television actress famous for her role in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, is Palak Tiwari's mother. Palak is Shweta's daughter from her previous marriage with Raja Chaudhary. Shweta has a son named Reyansh, aged 6, from her second marriage to Abhinav Kohli, and is currently raising him as a single mother.

Palak Tiwari discussed her relationship with her mother, Shweta Tiwari, and shared her reaction when she found out about her mother's second pregnancy during an interview with Film Companion, 'I remember myself being very perturbed as a 15-year old when my mom told me ki you know, we are going to have a baby. I was like, ‘No! No! (shakes head) I said, No! I was like, Noooo! Mummy was like what do you mean, no? Main toh baith ke aise baat ki jaise meri aur meri mumma ka koi contract he aur unhone breach of contract kiya he (I sat with her and talked as if I had a contract with my mother and she made a breach of contract).'

'Mummy mujhe aise dekh rahi he ki baat kya kar rahi he kya bol rahi he tu? I was like nahi, mujhe kisine nahi bola tha ki apko baccha hone wala he... mujhe kisi ne nahi bola tha ki ye hone wala he. Main prepared nahi thi. Ye meri terms of contract mein nahi tha! (Mummy was looking at me and said what are you even talking about? I was like no, no one told me about this and I was not prepared, this was not in my contract). Mummy was like please stop overreacting.'

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a movie produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by Farhad Samji, which stars an ensemble cast consisting of Palak Tiwari, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Rohini Hattangadi.