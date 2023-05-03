Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Being The ‘millennium' Miss World

Priyanka Chopra won Miss World 2000 at 18 years old

Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World 2000 competition at the age of 18, and in a recent interview, she referred to herself as the 'millennium Miss World'. She reminisced about her days as Miss India and reflected on her title, stating that the pageant took place at the Millennium Dome in London, UK.

Priyanka Chopra spoke about her experience with beauty pageants in India, stating that they were highly respected and placed emphasis on qualities such as public speaking and behavior.

She also shared a memory of learning about her selection for Miss India 2000 and feeling confident in her reputation at the time. Chopra noted that she had a high opinion of herself due to her return from America during that period.

Priyanka Chopra was asked on The Howard Stern Show if beauty pageants were as big of an industry in India as they are in the US, and she replied that they are not quite as big, but they are still a significant part of Indian culture, 'No, they (Miss India pageant runners) gave us 30 days for prep. Now, I am a competitive girl, and I am very prep-oriented... excepting me everyone else at the pageant was a model. They made us meet experts for hair and makeup, elocution, speaking, talking, walking; all of that happened over 30 days... I just observed, and learned and learned, and absorbed as much as I could. I was like the one thing I can do is be smart up there (on stage during the pageant), and I know that in India, they look for that. You want the person representing the country to be well-spoken, presentable, traditional, a good ambassador for your country.'

Priyanka spoke about her experience of competing against '96 women from around the world' at the Miss World 2000 pageant.

She said, 'I was 18. Jerry Springer, RIP, was our host that year. It was in London, it was called the millenium year. So, I am the millenium Miss World. I guess there is not going to be another one in our lifetimes... it (the Miss World pageant) was a matter of life and death for me. There was nothing else that mattered for me. I was like an athlete. I was like 'Now that I am here, I can't lose it. I am too near, too close. I didn't aim for this, but now that I am here, I see the finish line'. It was just that I am competitive.'

Priyanka won the Miss World 2000 title and started her acting career in the Tamil film Thamizhan (2002) and Bollywood debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). She recently appeared in the web series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video and has an upcoming romantic comedy film called Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.







