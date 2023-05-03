Sanjay Dutt & Priya Dutt Pays Tribute To His Late Mother On Her 42nd Death Anniversary

Sanjay Dutt and Priya Dutt paid tribute to their mother on her death anniversary

Sanjay posted a throwback picture of him, his sister, and his mother

Sunil Dutt's demeanor changed after Nargis's death

On the 42nd death anniversary of their mother, late actor Nargis Dutt, Sanjay Dutt and his sister Priya Dutt paid tribute to her by sharing throwback pictures on their respective Instagram handles.

Sanjay Dutt posted a throwback picture on his Instagram that included his mother Nargis and sister Priya. The black and white photo showed a young Sanjay smiling for the camera, with baby Priya resting on his chest while Nargis sat beside them, looking at her daughter and holding her hand.

In the picture, Sanjay was dressed in a striped T-shirt while Nargis was seen wearing traditional attire. Sanjay wrote a caption for the post, 'Miss you, Maa! Your love and warmth continue to guide me every day, and I am forever grateful for the lessons you taught me (black heart emoji).'

Maanayata Dutt responded to the post with red heart emojis, and one of the fans commented on it, 'Aww lovely pic.' Another fan said, 'Priceless.' A comment read, 'Great Soul.' One Instagram user said, 'Baba is always cute.'

Priya Dutt wrote a note and shared a video collage on her Instagram, which included various old pictures of her mother Nargis, father Sunil Dutt, siblings Sanjay, Priya, and Namrata. She wrote, 'Losing you at a very young age impacted my life but the few years I spent with you made a greater impact.'





She further added, 'You taught me love and compassion, you taught me to smile through adversities and see the positive in everything. These were my life's most important lessons. I know you are always With me as my beautiful guardian angel. Love you forever.' She also added a 'my guardian angel' sticker. Priya didn't caption the post but simply wrote, '1/06/1929 - 3/05/1981.'

One fan wrote in the comments section, 'We can never stop missing moms. They were and will always be our guardian angels.' 'Remember the cars lined at Pali Hill. She was too graceful. Danced at Umas wedding sangeet,' said another fan, 'Forever in our hearts,' read a comment. 'Sending you love -such beautiful pictures,' wrote an Instagram user.









Nargis and Sunil's love story began on the sets of Mother India in 1957 when a fire broke out. They got married on March 11, 1958, and had three children together. Sadly, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the early 1980s and passed away due to the illness.

During a 2018 interview with Filmfare, Priya Dutt shared how her brother Sunil Dutt's demeanor had changed after their mother Nargis Dutt's death, “Our equation with our father also changed after mom passed away. Earlier, he was a disciplinarian. Our dining room conversation was never about films. But after their mom’s death, he changed completely. He shared many memories of her. Like he said, ‘People say I fell in love after I saved her from the fire on the set of Mother India. But I’d have saved anyone else as well. I fell in love with the woman she was’.”







