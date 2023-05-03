Shahid Kapoor Shares A Cozy Photo With Wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor shared a photo of himself and his wife

In the caption, the actor expressed his gratitude for certain things that "Some things are written for you and you know you are blessed to have em!"

Shahid Kapoor shared a new picture of himself with his wife Mira Rajput, possibly taken at their residence in Mumbai. The image captures the couple enjoying the sunset from their sea-facing balcony, with Shahid wearing a checkered shirt and white pants, and Mira dressed in a top and faded blue jeans.

Additionally, the photo reveals a large art structure shaped like a foot. In the caption, Shahid expressed his gratitude for certain things in life that are meant for him.

After Shahid Kapoor shared the photo, it received a lot of love from people on the internet. A fan expressed their admiration by commenting on the post, “Or kya hi chahiye hota hai ek insan ko (What else does a person need?).” “My favourite two,” added another one. One more said, “Something's are meant to be!”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot through an arranged marriage in 2015 and have been together for a few years now. The couple has two children, Misha and Zain Kapoor, and Mira is a notable influencer on social media.

According to the reports, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput moved into a luxurious duplex apartment in Mumbai's Worli area last year, which is estimated to be worth ₹58 crore. The apartment is situated in a skyscraper named Three Sixty West, and offers a stunning view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. It is said to have six parking spots and a roomy balcony spanning 500 square feet.







