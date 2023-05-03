'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' Portrays Modern Relationship Struggles From A Man-Child's Perspective

"Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar" is a Bollywood romantic comedy film directed by Luv Ranjan

The movie showcases the tendency of the youth to avoid difficult situations

The film heavily prioritizes the male perspective

The recently released movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' directed by Luv Ranjan is now available on Netflix. The movie highlights the man-child character who behaves immaturely and avoids confrontation with his family.

The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in a romantic comedy portraying the on-and-off relationship between two individuals. The story showcases the youth's tendency to escape difficult situations instead of dealing with them. The movie has a runtime of 164 minutes.

The Bollywood film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', directed by Luv Ranjan, ends with a dramatic airport scene where a family rushes in, passports in hand, to search for their missing daughter. The film's male protagonist, Rohan Arora played by Ranbir, yells for his love interest Tinni (played by Shraddha) inside the airport, disrupting other passengers and security.

Eventually, Tinni hears his calls and responds. This scene emphasizes the idea that for the male protagonist, nothing else matters except finding his true love, even if it means causing chaos in public places.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar presents a storyline that prompts viewers to consider various themes. The show starts with two brothers who operate a scam aimed at breaking up couples who are no longer interested in each other.

One of the characters, Rohan, also known as Mickey, is a good-looking 30-year-old who makes his living running this business without his parents' knowledge. During a bachelor trip with his friend Dabbas, Mickey meets Nisha, also known as Tinni, and they fall in love in a meticulously planned foreign location. However, Mickey conceals his main source of income from Dabbas.

In the Netflix series 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' the characters talk incessantly, without any breaks. Even more than the monologues in the popular film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama,' the dialogue-heavy scenes in this series attempt to depict the way modern-day individuals express their frustrations, doubts, and anxieties. However, this focus on long, continuous conversations results in characters who lack depth and substance.

The people in the show appear to be one-dimensional and uninteresting, exhibiting the same unoriginal reactions in all situations, regardless of whether they are conversing with friends or family members. Ultimately, the characters are devoid of personality, and their intentions and expressions appear indistinguishable.

In the first instance, before meeting Tinni, Mickey attends a funeral and takes advantage of the situation to plant seeds of doubt and insecurity in the mind of Dabbas' potential fiancée. Later, Mickey and Dabbas serve alcohol and engage in abusive banter in front of Mickey's young niece, Sweetu, showing a lack of concern for her well-being.

In the second instance, after starting a relationship with Tinni, Mickey learns that she wants to break up with him through a consultant. In response, he tries to jump off his balcony and is surprised that Dabbas doesn't try to save him. Dabbas questions the purpose of Mickey's life, which is a rare moment of clarity from him. Mickey is unable to deal with the crisis like an adult, and instead plays the blame game.

The film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' does not seem to take itself seriously and does not explore the driving forces behind its characters' actions, both personally and professionally. The focus is on portraying the complexities of modern relationships rather than delving deeper into them. The male protagonist's coming-of-age story is spurred on by the conflict that arises when an independent woman chooses her family over her love.

The film heavily prioritizes the male perspective, with a greater emphasis on the thoughts and actions of the male character Mickey and how he sacrifices his love for his career. Even when the female character Tinni finally gets to communicate her intentions, it ultimately leads to the triumph of the male character, which is not surprising given the film's preoccupation with the male perspective.

The Indian audience looking for representation in domestic films will have plenty to debate and analyze about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. However, the film misses the mark by portraying the younger generation as indecisive and clueless, avoiding any meaningful discussions.

Ranbir Kapoor, the film's star, adds another feather to his cap of playing male characters who prefer to avoid confrontation and walk away from problems, as seen in his previous films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Rajneeti, Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and now Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. While Kapoor's resume grows longer, it remains to be seen whether it becomes stronger with each new film.







