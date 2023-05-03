Zayed Khan Talks About His Lowest Phase In Film Industry

Zayed Khan is making a comeback in the film industry after a hiatus.

He opened up about his lowest point when he almost forgot he had ever been a star due to multiple rejections.

Zayed will star alongside his father, Sanjay Khan, in an upcoming film.

Zayed Khan, who became popular for his role as Shah Rukh Khan's brother in the movie 'Main Hoon Na' in 2004, has been absent from the film industry since 2015. However, he is now preparing for a comeback and has opened up about his lowest point, when he was offered a film by a friend and felt like he looked like a 'brinjal.'

Zayed Khan is all set to make a comeback in the film industry after being away for some time. He will be seen in a movie alongside his father, Sanjay Khan, for the first time as an adult. Although Zayed had played Sanjay's on-screen son as a child artist in the 1990 TV series The Sword of Tipu Sultan, where Sanjay played the role of Tipu Sultan, this would be the first time they would share the screen together as grown-up actors.

Zayed told Bollywood media in an interview, “About a year and a half back, I was at a very low phase of my life. I had gone too much in not taking care of myself… because I have heard so many no from people, that I almost forgot I had ever been a star.”