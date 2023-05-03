David Light Suffers From Minor Stroke After Defeat From Lawrence Okolie

David Light lost to Lawrence Okolie in a match on March 25.

Light suffered from minor stroke.

Doctors say Light will make full recovery.

After losing to Lawrence Okolie in March, New Zealand boxer David Light experienced a minor stroke and needed surgery to remove a blood clot.

After the fight in Manchester, Light, 31, initially showed no adverse effects and returned to his country New Zealand.

But on April 17, the cruiserweight was admitted to a hospital in Auckland after feeling ill.

'This is like another fight camp for me, I've got to train hard, rehab and work on getting better,' said Light.

The silver medalist from the 2014 Commonwealth Games is still recovering in the hospital, but doctors anticipate that he will make a full recovery.

'It's horrible. It's really hard for all of us to see him like that,' said Light's coach Isaac Peach.

Peach would not be drawn on whether Light would fight again, adding: 'That's for David to answer, not me.'



