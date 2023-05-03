Gold Price in Multan Takes a Dip Amid Global Economic Trends - 3 May 2023

This was the largest one-day decline in the price of the precious metal, as stated by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

3 Market conditions influence gold prices in Pakistan. 3 Gold prices in Pakistan experience downward trend. 3 Investors eye buying opportunities as gold dips.

Today 3 May 2023, the Gold Price low all-time of Rs 18,819 in the Pakistani rupee which is -0.68 lower than last week. Since the US dollar's rise has hurt the economy, but the amount of metal decreases. Let’s examine the Low Gold Price.

Due to persistent rupee depreciation and widespread commodity market speculation, the per-tola price of gold reached a record low. The gold price in Pakistan on 3 May 2023 fell by -1497.60per tola owing to slight appreciation in rupee coupled with a rout in global price of the yellow metal.

According to the (APGJSA), who spoke with Business Recorder, the decline in the price of gold in the domestic market was caused by the expectation that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would resume its program following a meeting between the government and the global lender .He went on to say, 'In addition, the decline in the international price of gold also played a huge part.'

Pakistani gold prices fell in line with the value of the dollar because the country imports almost all of its gold needs and traders in the country set rates based on the international price.

Before converting the metal's price into rupees, jewelers import it in exchange for the US dollar and UAE dirham.

Gold may be a good inflation hedge, according to studies, but only for very long periods of time, like decades or centuries.

Gold's inflation-adjusted price fluctuates significantly over shorter time frames, making it a poor near-term inflation hedge.

From 1980 to 1984, yearly expansion as estimated by the customer cost list (CPI) found the middle value of 6.5%, yet gold costs fell by a yearly normal of 10% over a similar period. Not only did gold's returns fall short of inflation, but they also underperformed the S&P 500, commodities, and real estate.

The annual CPI inflation rate reached 4.2% in April 2021, its first annualized gain above 4% since 2008. From that point forward, normal yearly development has been well above 8%. Over the same time period, gold prices have lost approximately 10% of their value