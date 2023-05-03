Gold Rate in Karachi - Today's Gold Rate in Karachi - 03 May 2023

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 221000 on Wednesday. Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.
Gold price in Pakistan todayThe price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 189650 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 173845 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 202765.
Gold price in Pakistan, 03 Apr 2023According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 221200.
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|
Rs. 221200
|
Rs. 202765
|
Rs. 193550
|
Rs. 165900
|per 10 Gram
|
Rs. 189650
|
Rs. 173845
|
Rs. 165944
|
Rs. 142238
|per Gram Gold
|
Rs. 18965
|
Rs. 17384
|
Rs. 16594
|
Rs. 14224
|per Ounce
|
Rs. 537650
|
Rs. 492842
|
Rs. 470444
|Rs. 403238
The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
687,699,269[+1,759*]
DEATHS
6,870,762[+11*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,852[+29*]
DEATHS
30,659[+1*]