Gold Rate in Karachi - Today's Gold Rate in Karachi - 03 May 2023

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 221000 on Wednesday. Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

Gold price in Pakistan, 03 Apr 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 221200 Rs. 202765 Rs. 193550 Rs. 165900 per 10 Gram Rs. 189650 Rs. 173845 Rs. 165944 Rs. 142238 per Gram Gold Rs. 18965 Rs. 17384 Rs. 16594 Rs. 14224 per Ounce Rs. 537650 Rs. 492842 Rs. 470444 Rs. 403238

Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 189650 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 173845 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 202765.According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 221200.