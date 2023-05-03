language: English
Web Desk 03 May , 2023 03:00 AM

Gold Rate in Karachi - Today's Gold Rate in Karachi - 03 May 2023

A single tola of 24-Carat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 221000 on Wednesday. Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price in Pakistan today

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 189650 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 173845 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 202765.

Gold price in Pakistan, 03 Apr 2023

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 221200.
Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold
Rs. 221200
Rs. 202765
Rs. 193550
Rs. 165900
per 10 Gram
Rs. 189650
Rs. 173845
Rs. 165944
Rs. 142238
per Gram Gold
Rs.  18965
Rs. 17384
Rs. 16594
Rs. 14224
per Ounce
Rs. 537650
Rs. 492842
Rs. 470444
 Rs. 403238
The standards of gold rates  are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

