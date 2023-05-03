US Dollar Slightly Decline In Pakistan

The price of dollar has decreased by 4 paisa in interbank.

The dollar rate is Rs 283.88 at end of interbank trading.

The price of dollar in open market remains at Rs 289.50.

Karachi: The value of the US dollar in the country slightly declined on Wednesday.

The dollar closed at Rs 283.92 in the interbank yesterday.

Meanwhile, the price of the dollar in the open market remains at Rs 289.50.