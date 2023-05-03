Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Beat Shazam has started filming its new season.

Show has found another host to replace the Oscar-winning actor.

Corinne also won’t appear on the new season.

Jamie Foxx is still in the hospital, while another project is now filming without him after experiencing a medical emergency.

The new season of 'Beat Shazam,' the game show co-hosted by Foxx and his daughter Corinne, has begun production, but a replacement host has been recruited for the Oscar-winning actor.

Corinne won't be in the upcoming season either since she stays at her father's side in the hospital in Atlanta.

The magazine was also informed by sources close to Jamie that they are pleading for prayers for his recovery.

Since mid-April, when he experienced what Corinne described as a 'medical complication' while filming 'Back in Action' with Cameron Diaz, Jamie, 55, has been in the hospital.

Jamie's body double was used to continue filming the project as news of his 'steadily improvement' spread.

A source informed two weeks later that the 'Horrible Bosses' actor's health was 'steadily improving' and that he was 'awake and alert.'

His family has not yet made his diagnosis public.

In an interview, Nick Cannon concurred that Jamie seemed to be improving.

Cannon, 42, added, “We love it. That’s family right there.”