Yoon Bak Announces Upcoming Wedding In Handwritten Note.

Actor Yoon Bak has announced his upcoming wedding in a handwritten note shared on Instagram.

Yoon Bak expressed his gratitude for the love and trust his beloved has given him and hopes to start a happy family together.

The post was received with congratulations and well wishes from fans and fellow actors.

Yoon Bak, the actor, has revealed that he is getting married soon, as he announced in a handwritten note shared on his Instagram account on Wednesday. While he did not provide any specifics, he stated that he will marry 'this fall.' He wrote, 'Hello. This is Yoon Bak. How have you all been? It has already become spring. It feels quite awkward and heart-fluttering to grab a pen to post [a letter] like this.”

'The reason why I am cautiously writing this letter is that I promised to spend the rest of my life with my beloved this fall, and it is to convey this news to everyone. While together, she gave me lots of love and trust and the happiness and stability we feel for each other determined this moment,' he added.

3 The post was received with congratulations and well wishes from fans and fellow actors. 3 Actor Yoon Bak has announced his upcoming wedding in a handwritten note shared on Instagram. 3 Yoon Bak expressed his gratitude for the love and trust his beloved has given him and hopes to start a happy family together.

Actor concluded, 'We would be grateful if you could bless our future with happy hearts so that we can start a happy family. I also promise to continue impressing you as an actor going forward. The temperature has been fluctuating a lot these days, so everyone, please take care of your health, and I sincerely hope that you are always happy and only experience good things. Thank you.'