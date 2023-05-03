Alexander Ludwig And His Wife Lauren Welcome 'miracle' Baby

- Alexander Ludwig and his wife Lauren have had a miracle baby.
- They have had a miracle baby after enduring three devastating miscarriages.
- On 27 April, the couple's daughter Leni was born prematurely.
Alexander Ludwig and his wife Lauren have had a miracle baby after enduring three devastating miscarriages.
On 27 April, the couple's daughter Leni was born prematurely, causing 'The Hunger Games' actor to hurry back from a different state where he was working to be present for the birth. The new parents announced their daughter's arrival on Instagram.
Lauren wrote: 'Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early. Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early. Born 4/27/23 at 7:24am.
'@alexanderludwig was in another state filming and made it back just in time. A labour story for the books.'
They were congratulated by famous friends including Ashley Greene, who commented: Ohhhh I can't wait to hear when/if you share ... congratulations you two!! And then you were three.'
Vanessa Hudgens wrote: 'Dream team' and AnnaSophia Robb added: 'Congratulations you three!!!!'
After experiencing the heartbreak of three miscarriages, the couple decided to keep their pregnancy under wraps until February when they announced that they were expecting a baby in May.
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Alexander ludwig
- Annasophia robb
- Ashley greene
- Lauren
- Leni
- Leni james ludwig
- Vanessa hudgens
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
687,297,980[+20,218*]
DEATHS
6,867,309[+8*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,781[+21*]
DEATHS
30,657[+0*]