Emma Watson Finally Goes Back To School

Emma Watson has started a new chapter by enrolling at Oxford University for her Master's degree after a decade of completing her undergraduate degree.

The news outlet Independent reported that the lead actress of Beauty and the Beast previously participated in the Visiting Student Programme at Oxford University in 2011-2012.

According to the outlet, the actress is set to commence her enrollment in the MA Creative Writing program in September 2023.

It is relevant to note that Watson received her education at the Dragon School and Headington School, where she completed her GCSEs and A levels.

An interesting fact is that Watson enrolled at Brown University in Rhode Island to pursue a degree in English Literature, but had to defer her studies due to her filming commitments for the Harry Potter movie.

In a recent interview with The Financial Times, Watson discussed her academic pursuits while promoting the launch of the organic, carbon-neutral gin that she and her brother have created.

“I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest. I think I felt a bit caged,” she added.



