Jon Bon Jovi Responds To Criticism Of His Son's Engagement To 19-year-old Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi is officially engaged to Millie Bobby Brown, and despite their young ages, Jon Bon Jovi is reportedly unfazed by the news.

During an appearance on 'Andy Cohen Live' on SiriusXM, Jon Bon Jovi was asked about his son's engagement to Millie Bobby Brown. With Bongiovi being 20 and Brown being 19, Cohen questioned whether Jon Bon Jovi had any concerns about their young age.

'I don't know if age matters, you know, if you find the right partner and you grow together. I think that would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise. Growing together,' Bon Jovi said. 'And so, I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like them all.'

Engagement news between Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown was sparked when Brown posted a photo on Instagram on April 11, showing a ring on her left finger and a caption referencing Taylor Swift's song 'Lover.'

'I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all.'























