Julie Chrisley Is 'scared' In Prison

Savannah Chrisley, daughter of the TV personality, has revealed that her mother, Julie, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion, is documenting her prison experiences in a series of letters that read like a 'daily diary.' Savannah shared how her mother is coping behind bars.

Speaking on her 'Unlocked' podcast, Savannah, 25, revealed: 'She sent me home 30 to 40 days' worth of letters … it was like her daily diary basically. It was a lot to read, it was tough to see the accounts of her day and just things that she's scared of or nervous about or just all the thoughts that go through her mind ...

'She’s just staying busy. You know, like, she’s trying to do anything and everything, take classes, [be] first at-bat - everything known to man that she can do, she does.'

Todd Chrisley, Julie's husband, received a 12-year sentence along with her and they are both serving time in separate prisons located 650 miles apart. Todd is currently incarcerated at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is housed at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Savannah revealed that since their imprisonment, the couple has not been allowed to communicate with each other, and Julie is finding it difficult to be separated from her husband.

She explained: 'I don’t think there’s a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad. They don’t get to talk. So it’s going on what month are we? April?

“We’re like three, four, four months in, almost,” she continued. “Being together almost 30 years now and not going a day without speaking to now, going on four months is a lot.'



