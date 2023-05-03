Margot Robbie In Talks To Play Susan Storm In Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'

Margot Robbie will likely play a significant part in Marvel Studios' popular Fantastic Four series.

Although there has been no official confirmation yet, reports say that Margot Robbie is in talks to play the lead role of Susan Storm in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'. If this news is indeed true, it will be a significant development for dedicated Marvel enthusiasts.

The actor who plays Barbie and currently portrays Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad franchise has the liberty to switch between brands and potentially star in Marvel's highly anticipated 2025 movie.

Margot Robbie is a renowned Hollywood actor, having starred in popular movies such as 'No Strings Attached,' 'Little Women,' and 'Suicide Squad.' Currently, she is preparing for the release of her upcoming movie 'Barbie,' scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on July 21, according to reports from Indiatoday.
















