Miranda Lambert Shares 'happy Marriage' Secret

Miranda Lambert revealed the secret to her successful marriage at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concert.

The country singer said to Fox News Digital, 'Everybody’s still trying to figure that out, I think.'

'Communication and laughing together I think is the secret, secret sauce,' she added.

On their fourth wedding anniversary, the 'Drunk' singer shared several photos showcasing her and McLoughlin's chemistry.

'Celebrating four years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin Happy anniversary babe! You are the best,' she penned.

She added, '(Y’all are welcome for the last two pics),' signaling to her husband's shirtless pictures.

'I told him, I operate in my gift. I'm a singer-songwriter… I believe that my job, given my gift, is take songs to the people, so if you're given this gift you should take that to the people,' she joked, referring to McLoughlin's fit physique. 'You're welcome, world.'



