Nicolas Cage's Shocking Childhood Memory Revelation

During his appearance, Nicolas was asked about his earliest childhood memory and he replied, “I can recall seeing faces in the dark in my mom’s womb.”

The Ghost Rider star shared, “Let me think. Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in-utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something.”

“I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened,” remarked the 59-year-old.

Nicolas pointed out that his memories might have been “triggered by vocal vibrations”.

“Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage. That’s going way back. I don’t know,” he continued.

Nicolas added, “That comes to mind … I don’t even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind.”

Nicolas Cage's mother, Joy Vofelsang, was a dancer who passed away at 85 years old in May 2021. During his appearance on the show, Cage was questioned about his belief in the afterlife.

“Oh, wow. Nobody really knows, I don’t know,” mentioned the actor.

Nicolas explained, “They say that electricity is forever eternal. That the spark keeps going. I like to think whatever spark is animating our bodies, once the body passes on, that the spark continues to go.”

“But whether or not that electricity has consciousness or not, who can really say?” he added.











