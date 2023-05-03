"SNL" Cancels Pete Davidson's Return Over Writers' Strike

Pete Davidson's 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut has been cancelled.

Pete was scheduled to guest host the show on Saturday to promote his new series 'Bupkis.'

Due to the Writers Guild of America his return has been canceled.

Pete Davidson's 'Saturday Night Live' hosting debut has been cancelled.

Pete Davidson, who left 'SNL' as a regular cast member last year, was scheduled to guest host the show on Saturday to promote his new series 'Bupkis.' However, due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, which resulted in the show not being filmed, his return has been canceled.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show,' Pete jokingly expressed that he was feeling personally targeted by the news.

He said: “It sucks because it just feeds my weird story I have in my head, like, of course that would happen to me.'

It is probable that the latest episode of 'SNL' marked the season finale because the show will be airing reruns in its usual time slot until further notice.

One unnamed cast member told Deadline: “We have to think about our crew too. I absolutely support the writers, and I want the writers to get what they deserve and need, but I don’t want our crew to be out of work. We can’t make this art without each other.”

In the 2007/2008 period when there was a writers' strike, the season of 'Saturday Night Live' was reduced to only 12 episodes instead of the regular 20 or 21. Additionally, there was no Christmas special that year.















