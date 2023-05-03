Pakistan's Imam Guides Team To 287-6 In ODI Against New Zealand

Pakistan's left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq scored 105 runs against New Zealand in the third ODI in Karachi.

Babar Azam completed his 26th half-century but fell short of his 5,000 ODI runs milestone by 19 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman added 54 runs towards the end of the innings.

Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan's left-handed opener, led his team's batting with an innings of 105 runs against New Zealand in the third ODI in Karachi, despite controlled bowling by the visitors who won the toss.

While Fakhar Zaman, who had scored two consecutive centuries in the previous matches, couldn't maintain his rhythm and was dismissed early.

3 Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman added 54 runs towards the end of the innings. 3 Pakistan's left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq scored 105 runs against New Zealand in the third ODI in Karachi. 3 Babar Azam completed his 26th half-century but fell short of his 5,000 ODI runs milestone by 19 runs.

Imam built momentum with the help of skipper Babar Azam, and the two shared a partnership of 108 runs, with Babar completing his 26th half-century but falling short of his 5,000 ODI runs milestone by just 19 runs.

Imam missed out on his century again and got out after scoring 90 runs with 7 boundaries and a six, while Rizwan and Salman added 54 runs towards the end of the innings, and Shadab and Nawaz played useful cameos.

New Zealand's Henry took three wickets, Milne got two, and McConchie got one. New Zealand is under pressure to win this match as they are trailing the series 2-0.



