Dia Mirza's White Silk Saree Is Sustainable Fashion

Dia Mirza is an absolute fashionista

•She wore a traditional white and golden silk saree for the red carpet

Dia further accessorised her look in a silver neck choker with ear studs

Dia Mirza is absolutely obsessed with fashion. On her Instagram profile, the actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with fashion diary excerpts.

Dia Mirza continues to make her fans drool with her pictures in six yards of grace, from casual outfits to showing us how to go easy breezy in a summer dress.

On Wednesday, the actor shared a number of photos from her Filmfare Awards red carpet ensemble.

Dia continues to advocate for sustainable fashion. The actor spoke about sustainable fashion while wearing a traditional white and gold silk saree on the red carpet.

Dia played dream to form architect house Crude Mango and picked the dazzling saree from the racks of the originator house.

Dia completed her look with a bracelet, matching ear studs, and a silver neck choker with an emerald stone from Maya Sanghavi Jewels.

Dia posed for the photographs with her hair styled by fashion stylist Theia Tekchandaney in wavy curls with a middle part.

As she appeared ethereal, Dia donned minimal makeup, including nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-filled eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick.