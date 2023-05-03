Nicole Kidman Repurposes Campaign Dress For Met Gala 2023

Nicole Kidman wore a custom Chanel pink silk tulle dress

Dress was embroidered with 250 pink feathers and more than 3,000 silver crystals

Kidman graced the red carpet with her husband

At this year's Met Gala, Nicole Kidman paid homage to iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld by donning a custom Chanel pink silk tulle dress with a long, four-meter-long round train.

Strangely, the entertainer wore a similar outfit in the 2004 promoting effort for the famous Chanel N°5 scent.

According to the Hollywood Columnist, the US-based media organization, the couture dress, which promoted the house's incredible aroma, is weaved with 250 pink plumes, in excess of 3,000 silver precious stones and sequins, and was 'prepared out of [Karl's] head,' Kidman told have LaLa Anthony on honorary pathway during Vogue's livestream inclusion.

The Met Gala, also known as 'fashion's biggest night out,' is a New York City fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Stars, young creatives, and industry luminaries attend the annual fundraiser, which began in 1948.

Marketing specialist Eleanor Lambert thought of the plan to fund-raise for the recently opened Ensemble Establishment display.

The theme for this year is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' which is based on a new Costume Institute exhibition about the iconic designer's work.

Lagerfeld, who kicked the bucket in 2019 at 85 years old, went through many years making garments for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel notwithstanding his own namesake mark.