Rory McIlroy Says RBC Heritage Withdrawal Was To Focus On His

Rory Mcllroy withdrew from RBC Heritage tournament.

The second absence may cost him his bonus.

He will compete at the Wells Fargo Championship this week.

When Rory McIlroy withdrew from the RBC Heritage tournament last month, he cited his 'mental and emotional wellbeing' as the cause.

The world number three withdrew not long after missing the Masters cut, with no explanation given at the time.

At this week's Wells Fargo Championship, McIlroy will compete for the first time since Augusta.

The Northern Irishman admitted to the media that he wanted a break for himself.

'Obviously, after the disappointment of Augusta, and it's been a pretty taxing 12 months mentally, so it was nice to just try to disconnect a little bit and get away from it

'But it's nice to come back and feel refreshed and I think we're on a pretty busy run here from now until after the play-offs so I'm excited to get going.

'I think it was a combination of a few things, and just after the disappointment of Augusta and how I played there, it was just more for my mental and emotional wellbeing I just needed to be at home for those few weeks but, as I said, looking forward to getting back this week.'

He added: 'I think I'm in a better headspace than I was. Yes, you know, that run-up to Augusta is always a stressful enough couple of weeks trying to make sure everything is in the right order and making sure your game is in good shape.

'I think for me it was a nice reset because I still had to realise that there are three more majors this year, there is a ton left to play for.'

'I maybe got ahead of myself a little bit'

After failing to make the halfway cut at the Masters, where he said he had let himself to consider the possibility of being just the sixth player to win all four majors, McIlroy chose not to participate in any post-round interviews.

'Me thinking that way isn't a good thing,' he said, speaking at a promotional event ahead of the Wells Fargo event.

'All I should be thinking about is that first shot on Thursday. You need to stay in the present moment and I feel like at Augusta I didn't quite do a good job of that because of how well I came in playing. I maybe got ahead of myself a little bit.'

On his performance at Augusta, he added: 'It sucked. It's not the performance I obviously thought I was going to put up.

'Nor was it the performance I wanted. Just incredibly disappointing. But I needed some time to regroup and focus on what's ahead.'

The 33-year-old has missed two designated PGA Tour events so far this season, which is one more than is permitted for players in the top 20 of the circuit's Player Impact Program (PIP). The second of those events was the RBC Heritage.

This second absence, coming after missing the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, may cost him bonus money from the PIP, which is awarded at the conclusion of the PGA Tour season and which earned McIlroy £7.5 million in 2022.

After winning the Wells Fargo Championship in 2010, 2015, and 2021, McIlroy will participate at Quail Hollow this week in an effort to claim the championship a fourth time.



