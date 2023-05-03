Apple IPhone 12 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has an Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 12 megapixels of primary camera.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is a top-of-the-line smartphone belonging to the iPhone 12 lineup, and it can now be purchased on the market with exceptional features. This smartphone is offered in four amazing color options, namely silver, graphite, gold, and Pacific blue.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.51-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, which offers the best multimedia experience. The display screen is protected by ceramic shield glass.

The smartphone runs on the iOS 16.4.1 operating system, which gives a smooth user experience. The device includes 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of data and useful files.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 12 megapixels, which includes dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama), and a 4K video recording feature. The selfie camera on the phone is 12 megapixels.

The device includes a 2815 mAh non-removable battery with a capacity of 2815 mAh, providing sufficient battery life on a single charge, and it supports 15 W wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 220,899.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 14.1 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm) Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4', PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6' + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh Standby up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs

- Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W



