Apple IPhone 12 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has an Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) chipset.
- The smartphone has a 6.51-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.
- The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 12 megapixels of primary camera.
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is a top-of-the-line smartphone belonging to the iPhone 12 lineup, and it can now be purchased on the market with exceptional features. This smartphone is offered in four amazing color options, namely silver, graphite, gold, and Pacific blue.
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 6.51-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels, which offers the best multimedia experience. The display screen is protected by ceramic shield glass.
The smartphone runs on the iOS 16.4.1 operating system, which gives a smooth user experience. The device includes 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of data and useful files.
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 12 megapixels, which includes dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama), and a 4K video recording feature. The selfie camera on the phone is 12 megapixels.
The device includes a 2815 mAh non-removable battery with a capacity of 2815 mAh, providing sufficient battery life on a single charge, and it supports 15 W wireless charging.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs Rs. 220,899.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|IOS 14.1
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4', PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6' + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh
|Standby
|up to 17 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 65 hrs
|- Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
687,297,980[+20,218*]
DEATHS
6,867,309[+8*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,781[+21*]
DEATHS
30,657[+0*]