Google Pixel 7a Confirmed To Launch Next Week At I/O Event

The customary launch of the eagerly awaited mid-tier Google Pixel 7a is predicted to occur at Google's yearly I/O developer conference, slated for May 10th this year.

Google has recently announced that the Pixel 7a will be up for sale on Flipkart in India on May 11th, merely a day after its anticipated official unveiling. Depending on its pricing, the device could prove to be a tempting proposition for potential buyers.

The Pixel 7 had an initial price tag of $600 last year, but it now frequently receives price reductions. It is expected that the Pixel 7a will cost $500, which is $50 more than its forerunner, the 6a. This price hike is not unexpected, given the significant enhancements anticipated for the new model.

A well-known insider, Roland Quandt, recently divulged a detailed leak on the Pixel 7a, which uncovered almost all the specifications. It also makes a comparison in every aspect with its forerunner, the Google Pixel 6a.

Even though the Pixel 7a's 6.1' display is marginally smaller than the flagship model's 6.3' screen, both have 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7a will also have a high-resolution primary camera, which is rumored to be a 1/1.37' Sony IMX787 with 64MP resolution, enhancing its Super Res Zoom capabilities. Moreover, the Pixel 7a will include wireless charging, so the differences between the Pixel 7 and 7a will be insignificant.

Another significant upgrade would be the Tensor G2 chip, which is a step above the original Google Tensor SoC present in the Google Pixel 6a.