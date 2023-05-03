Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Will Sport A 50 MP Camera, As Per Reports

Reports suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will have a 50MP primary camera.

The Galaxy S23 FE's 50MP camera will be a major upgrade over the Galaxy S21 FE's 12MP primary camera.

GalaxyClub, citing a "reliable source," has confirmed that the Galaxy S23 FE will indeed feature a 50MP camera.

Last month, reports emerged that the primary camera of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE might have a resolution of 50 MP, representing a substantial improvement over the 12 MP primary camera of the Galaxy S21 FE (as the S22 FE was not released by Samsung). These reports have now been confirmed by GalaxyClub, who have cited a 'credible source' to assert that the Galaxy S23 FE will indeed feature a 50MP camera.

The aforementioned publication has made assertions that the 50MP camera module on the Galaxy S23 FE could be identical to the ones found on the Galaxy S22 and S23. Nevertheless, it is currently unknown if there will be any changes in terms of the number of rear cameras on the device, as well as any potential adjustments to the front-facing camera.

3 GalaxyClub, citing a "reliable source," has confirmed that the Galaxy S23 FE will indeed feature a 50MP camera. 3 Reports suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will have a 50MP primary camera. 3 The Galaxy S23 FE's 50MP camera will be a major upgrade over the Galaxy S21 FE's 12MP primary camera.

The Galaxy S21 FE had a 32 MP selfie camera, whereas the S22 and S23 models had 10 MP and 12 MP front-facing cameras, respectively.

Aside from the aforementioned camera specifications, there are several other rumored features of the Galaxy S23 FE. These include the Exynos 2200 System on Chip (SoC), a 4,500 mAh battery that will likely support 25W charging, as well as two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The device is also expected to be available in two RAM configurations, namely 6GB and 8GB.

According to the source, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE might take place several months after the introduction of the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, which are expected to be unveiled by the end of July. This could mean that the Galaxy S23 FE will be launched either towards the end of 2023 or in the early part of 2024.