Faisal Qureshi Receives Backlash From Shaan Shahid Over MBG

Shaan Shahid, a veteran Pakistani actor, director, writer, and producer, has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry for more than thirty years. He is famous for his outstanding acting abilities and has featured in several highly regarded films and television dramas. However, Shaan's outspoken demeanor has often put him in trouble. Recently, he voiced his dissatisfaction with Faisal Qureshi's inexperience in directing films.

Shaan Shahid recently shared his critique of Faisal Qureshi's directorial debut film, 'Money Back Guarantee,' after the release of its trailer. Shaan compared Qureshi's work on the film with his well-known 45-second commercials for Ufone, emphasizing the difference between directing a feature film and a short advertisement. His comments generated a lot of discussion in the entertainment industry, with many people sharing their opinions on the matter.

Shaan Shahid has a history of publicly sharing his opinions about fellow artists, with his recent target being Faisal Qureshi's film Money Back Guarantee, which he criticized and called Qureshi inexperienced.

Money Back Guarantee is a crime comedy movie with a satirical tone that was released in April 2023. It boasts an ensemble cast featuring talented actors such as Fawad Khan, Hina Dilpazir, Ali Safina, Wasim Akram, Shayan Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Gohar Rasheed, and Jan Rambo. The plot revolves around a group of robbers who squabble among themselves while attempting to steal the wealth acquired by corrupt politicians from a bank vault.

Shaan Shahid has been actively involved in the Pakistani film industry and has starred in numerous movies, including Waar, Jugni, Yalghar, Zarrar, Sooha Jorra, and Khuda Kay Liye. Additionally, he has a history of voicing his opinions on social media, having previously mocked the movie London Nahi Jaunga, which starred Humayun Saeed, and suggested that there are untapped genres, such as horror, that directors could explore.



































