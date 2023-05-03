Asif Demands NA Body To Probe Decisions Of Higher Courts Since Justice Munir

Asif says there is unfortunately “a clash of opinion between two constitutional institutions”

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says record of proceedings of NA can not be provided

Raja Riaz alleges PTI to sell tickets for provincial assembly elections

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday urged the National Assembly Speaker to set up a Committee of the whole to “investigate the decisions of higher courts since Justice Munir to give legal cover to constitutional violations”.

Raja Riaz alleges PTI to sell tickets for provincial assembly elections

Speaking in the National Assembly, the minister said there was unfortunately “a clash of opinion between two constitutional institutions”.

Quoting his own tweet, he said, “The inquest in unethical judicial interventions to destabilise the fountain of democracy and ensure its destruction must start from the Dosso’s Case where the court invented the Doctrine of Necessity to justify all wrongs.

It is time Parliament inquires into and hold accountable (even posthumously) those Judges who aided and abetted constitutional violations.”

“A resolution should be drafted in that regard and the Committee of the Whole should be set up.”

He said they were not against any institution and “every institution should also not trespass on the domains of others.

The minister said some 51,000 cases were being before the Supreme Court and over 400,000 cases in high courts. The judiciary should decide the pending cases as many people were waiting for justice, he added.

Earlier speaking in the House, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the speaker could not provide the proceedings of the House to the Supreme Court without seeking the consent of members. “It is a matter of the House’s sovereignty” and it should be placed before the House for a thorough debate, he added.

He said the Constitution was drafted by the Parliament under which the judiciary functioned.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar Wednesday said that positive progress had been made on various points in the ongoing talks between the government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking in National Assembly, he said “We want to solve the issues amicably with the PTI, we desire success and progress on this front.”

He said “ruling collation had showed all the flexibility that needed, and showed their respect for constitution.”

The minister said that it was the stance of the Pakistan of Peoples Party that political issues could be solved through dialogue. He was of the view that an election on same day was best for the country.

He said that it was the stance of the government that National Assembly, Sindh and Balochistan assemblies should not be dissolved before the time.

The minister said that through dialogue, the government wanted to make thinks acceptable to all. “This can be achieved through flexibility not through rigid stance,” he added.

He said that political leadership always showed flexibility to solve the issues.

Naveed Qamar said, “Political is the art of possible”.

He said that political dialogue had been started with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to come out from the current political crisis in the building of the parliament.

The minister said that various round of talks held with the PTI.

He said that PPP had taken all the political forces on board to bring the country out of the current challenges.

The parliament had the authority to make the legislation and the constitution for the welfare and to run the affairs of the country, he added.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad Khan on Thursday levelled an allegation that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) tickets for the provincial assembly elections were being sold.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he claimed that he knew the candidates, who had purchased the PTI tickets.

Raja Riaz said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was getting treatment from the courts and on the contrary, others were not granted such relief.

He said he opposed the submission of the record of House’s proceedings to the apex court. He was committed to the Parliament’s sovereignty, he added.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada emphasized that the courts should “fulfill their responsibility to dispense speedy justice” to the masses. He also urged the speaker begin the House’s proceedings on time

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan reminded the House that as per the Constitution, the PAC was empowered to conduct audits of other institutions. He revealed that former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had been summoned to provide details on the dam funds.

Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir supported Raja Riaz’s accusations, stating that the House’s proceedings record could not be shared with any other institution. He also recalled the important role played by all political parties in restoring the judiciary during the Musharraf era.

Federal Minister Javed Latif said since the signing of the Charter of Democracy by the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), non-democratic elements had been targeting politicians.

He alleged that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was again being facilitated to attain power. He urged the speaker to seek details of plots allotted to former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and others.

He emphasized the need to take concrete steps for preventing “the contempt of Parliament” Had the Parliament taken a firm stand in 2017 to foil the conspiracy targeting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the situation would have been different today, he added.