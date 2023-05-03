ECP To File Review Application Against SC’s April 4 Election Decision

ECP contacts SC registrar

Articles related to the conduct of elections should be read together, ECP

SC should reconsider the decision of April 4 regarding the elections in Punjab, ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday decided to file a review against the April 4 election decision of the Supreme Court.

ECP in this regard contacted the Supreme Court registrar.

Article 254 can be invoked even before the expiry of the period, the Election Commission stated.

Added that SC used Article 254 prematurely in Haji Saifullah case.

The decision of an 11-member larger bench of the Supreme Court is present, application mentioned.

Added that a larger bench of the Supreme Court had previously allowed the election to be extended by four months.

Articles of the Constitution cannot be strictly applied in matters of elections, ECP stated.

The application said that it is necessary to review the ground facts for conducting the election.

Articles related to the conduct of elections should be read together, Election Commission.

Added that the Supreme Court should review and reconsider its decision announced on April 4.