Fawad Says There Is Deadlock Over Elections’ Date In Talks With Govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that there is a deadlock over the date in the negotiations with the government.

“If you want to hold elections one day, dissolve the NA Assembly before May 14,” Fawad suggested.

He added that the government was suggesting the dissolution of the assembly in the end of July or August.

He said that Flexibility was shown by both sides in the negotiations. “Regarding negotiations, we have gone to the Supreme Court and submitted the report about the talks.

Earlier on late Tuesday, talks between the coalition government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remained inconclusive as leaders from both sides failed to reach a consensus on the date for the dissolution of the assemblies and holding of the general elections in the country.

On the other PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the party attempted to reach a consensus during the talks but could not reach an agreement.

He said they held three rounds of talks even though some PDM members including Maulana Fazlur Rehman were not in favour of holding talks and wanted to see them fail from the onset.

He said they agreed that political parties should endeavor to reach a conclusion for the sake of the nation which is within the law and constitution.

He said it was agreed that talks should not be used as a delaying tactic and the Supreme Court's April 4 order on conducting elections should be implemented in letter and spirit. He said they also agreed to implement the decisions reached in the agreement.

