Imran Urges People To Express Solidarity With CJP, SC On Saturday

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has appealed the people to come out of their homes in their cities and villages on Saturday evening to express solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and Supreme Court.

The PTI chief made the appeal in a video massage and said, 'We are at decisive moment of the history and a mafia is making the decisions of the country.'

Imran observed that they were afraid of losing elections because of historical inflation and worst unemployment, adding that they were doomed to defeat in the elections so they were destroying the Constitution of Pakistan and the Supreme Court.

He further said that they were propagating against the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Supreme Court.

The former premier urged the people to come out of their homes to save the future of their children and the country and support the CJP and SC on Saturday.



