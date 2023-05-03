India Allows Bilawal Bhutto To Use Airspace To Attend SCO Summit

Foreign Minister will leave for India tomorrow on a special plane.

He will land directly from Karachi to Goa International Airport.

Bilawal Bhutto will leave for India to attend SCO meeting.

ISLAMABAD: Indian Civil Aviation (ICA) contacted the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and gave Bilawal Bhutto's airspace and route to Goa, India.

According to the sources, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will leave for India tomorrow at 11 am on a special plane for which the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has completed the arrangements. Bilawal Bhutto will land directly from Karachi to Goa International Airport in a special plane.

The Foreign Minister will leave for India tomorrow to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting.

Sources said that Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan, Foreign Office Spokesperson, and Foreign Ministry officials will also accompany the Foreign Minister.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto returned home on May 5 after the SC meeting.

It should be remembered that the Spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, said regarding the visit to India that Bilawal Zardari will also hold sideline meetings during his visit to India.

The SCO meeting will be held in the Indian city of Goa. All member countries were invited to the summit.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan participates in the meetings due to its long-standing commitment to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The organization's fourth ministerial meeting on climate protection was held online in New Delhi.