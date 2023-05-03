PAC Chairman Summons SC Registrar On May 16

Noor Alam asks General of Pakistan to conduct an audit of the Supreme Court from 2010 to 2021.

Direct Urea fertilizer cos to get an audit of fertilizer prices

PAC reviews audit paras of Ministry of Industry to streamline system

ISLAMABAD: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday summoned the Supreme Court’s (SC) Registrar on May 16, with a warning that in case of non-compliance his arrest warrants could be issued.

3 PAC reviews audit paras of Ministry of Industry to streamline system 3 Noor Alam asks General of Pakistan to conduct an audit of the Supreme Court from 2010 to 2021. 3 Direct Urea fertilizer cos to get an audit of fertilizer prices

Chairing a meeting of PAC, Noor Alam directed the Auditor General of Pakistan to conduct an audit of the Supreme Court from 2010 to 2021.

He also directed the Urea fertilizer companies to get an audit of fertilizer prices conducted immediately to ensure transparency in the system. If they failed to do so, then the Auditor General of Pakistan would be tasked to do the audit with the cooperation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), he warned.

He further directed that the authorities concerned should review the audit of fertilizer companies to facilitate the farmers as agriculture was the backbone of the country.

The PAC reviewed the audit paras of the Ministry of Industry to streamline the system.

The Secretary Industries apprised the committee that the relevant authorities would review gas prices for the fertilizer sector to yield desirous results.

Noor Alam said the car companies had been taking the advance amount from consumers for eight years, and through cartelization they were increasing the prices of vehicles.

The meeting was attended by Members of the National Assembly Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Nawab Sher, Wajiha Qamar and others.