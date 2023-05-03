PML-N Leaders Filed Reference Against Imran Khan And Ex-CJP In ECP

A reference filed against both of them under Election Act 2017.

ECP requested to take legal action on corruption and corrupt practices.

A request made to take legal action against candidates of Punjab Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: A reference was filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against former prime minister Imran Khan and former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (retired) Saqib Nisar.

A reference has been filed against both of them under the Election Act 2017 and Article 218-3 of the Constitution. In the reference, the Election Commission has been requested to take legal action on corruption and corrupt practices.

A request has been made to take legal action against the candidates of the Punjab Assembly on the charges of accepting bribes in exchange for tickets.

The reference has been filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) leader Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Attaullah Tarar. Along with the reference, the text of the audio leak of Saqib Nisar's son Najam Saqib has also been attached while the list of PTI ticket holders, other documents, and records have also been submitted with reference.

Imran Khan, Saqib Nisar, Najam Saqib, ticket holders Abuzar Chaudhry, Mian Uzair, Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry, and Asad Umar have also been made parties in the reference.

It has been said in the reference that they are filing a complaint on the basis of open financial and moral corruption. The buying and selling of party election tickets of the Punjab Assembly is going on. A political party has flouted the law, ethics, and democracy. A party is defiling the sacred sphere of politics by corrupting the tickets.

The Election Commission should take action on the violation of the Constitution, Law, and Election Act. The above persons were exposed in the audio that appeared in the media on April 29. Imran Khan himself gave party tickets last week.