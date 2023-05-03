Leeds United Replaces Javi Gracia For Sam Allardyce As New Manager

Leeds United hired Sam Allardyce as new manger.

His first game in charge will be against Manchester City.

Javi Gracia was fired by the Leeds after serving as manager for 10 weeks.

Sam Allardyce, a former England manager, has been hired by Leeds United in an effort to keep them in the Premier League after the club fired manager Javi Gracia.

Spanish manager Gracia was only in command at Elland Road for 10 weeks and 12 games until he was fired.

With four games left, Allardyce, 68, must lead 17th-placed Leeds, who are only one goal ahead of the relegation zone, to safety.

On Saturday, his debut game in charge will be against league leaders Manchester City.

Karl Robinson, a former manager of MK Dons, Charlton Athletic, and Oxford United, will assist Allardyce in his new role. Allardyce informed the media that it 'took him two seconds to say yes' to the position.

'I was shocked. I never thought at this stage of the season [this would happen]. I thought there would be no jobs,' he said.

He added: 'I could have done with more time, but we've got four games and hopefully I can keep this fabulous club in the Premier League.'

Victor Orta, the club's director of football, departed the organization on Tuesday by mutual consent after having a disagreement with the board on Gracia's position.

On February 21, Gracia was appointed with a 'flexible contract'—two weeks after the firing of former manager Jesse Marsch, who took over for Marcelo Bielsa less than a year earlier.

Sunday's 4-1 loss at Bournemouth was the 53-year-old Gracia's last game in command.

It was the team's most recent crushing loss under the former Watford manager, following recent thrashings by Liverpool, Crystal Palace, and Arsenal of 6-1, 5-1, and 4-1, respectively.

Additionally, it meant that the Whites' winless streak since a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest on April 4 extended to a fifth game, which included four losses.

In a statement, Gracia said he was 'grateful for the opportunity' and 'proud of the team' after a 'very intense period'.

'I am confident the team will achieve its objective. It is a committed squad full of quality,' he said.

Gracia also paid tribute to Orta, describing him as 'honest, sincere and committed to the club'.

Gracia, who managed Watford in 2019 and afterward held positions at Valencia and Al Sadd in Qatar, won three of his twelve matches in command of Leeds.

They had a promising start, keeping a clean sheet during a 1-0 victory over Southampton in his first game at Elland Road, but recently, they have suffered a series of crushing defeats.

With Gracia's firing, the Premier League has had 15 managerial changes so far this season, five more than any other prior season. Leeds is the fourth top-flight team to fire two managers so far this year.



