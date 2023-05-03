Man Detained After Shining Laser At Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk

- Green light was spotted on Mykhailo Mudryk's face.
- The man responsible was arrested.
- Mudryk has made 14 appearances for the club without scoring.
Arsenal has criticized a 21-year-old man who was detained for shining a laser in the face of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and has called his actions 'dangerous and totally unacceptable.'
The individual was detained by police following his arrest during Tuesday's 3-1 victory for the Gunners at Emirates Stadium, according to the Met Police.
Mudryk, a player for Ukraine, entered the game as a substitution in the 71st minute, and a green light was spotted on his face.
On Instagram, he later wrote, 'It's ok.'
Arsenal said: 'This behavior is dangerous and totally unacceptable, and we will fully support the police with their inquiries.
'We will obviously take the strongest possible action.'
In a January transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea worth up to £89 million, Mudryk has made 14 appearances for the club without scoring.
