Man Detained After Shining Laser At Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk

Web Desk 03 May , 2023 11:57 AM

Arsenal has criticized a 21-year-old man who was detained for shining a laser in the face of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and has called his actions 'dangerous and totally unacceptable.'

The individual was detained by police following his arrest during Tuesday's 3-1 victory for the Gunners at Emirates Stadium, according to the Met Police.

Mudryk, a player for Ukraine, entered the game as a substitution in the 71st minute, and a green light was spotted on his face.

On Instagram, he later wrote, 'It's ok.'

Arsenal said: 'This behavior is dangerous and totally unacceptable, and we will fully support the police with their inquiries.

'We will obviously take the strongest possible action.'

In a January transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea worth up to £89 million, Mudryk has made 14 appearances for the club without scoring.

