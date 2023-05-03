Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying From Diana's ‘playbook’

Meghan Markle "strategically" timed her exit from the spotlight to deflect attention.

Meghan Markle is charged by a royal expert with 'strategically' timed her exit from the spotlight to deflect attention away from King Charles' coronation.

Dan Wootton, a royal analyst, claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has been studying Princess Diana's 'playbook' and has prepared to avoid garnering attention so that she can do it when appropriate.

Wootton wrote in a Daily Mail opinion piece entitled 'Why Meghan's PR stunts are a shameful bid to steal attention from the King in his Coronation week' that the Duchess wants her reappearance to be highlighted as a significant occasion.

'After months of purposefully shunning the spotlight, allowing her hapless husband Harry to shoulder the backlash against his grotesque and unnecessarily nasty royal shaming tell-all Spare, the Duchess of Woke has viscerally exploded back into public consciousness, with a three-step campaign seemingly taken straight from the Princess Diana playbook,” he wrote.

'It seems Meghan strategically timed her almost total disappearance from the spotlight for four months – a lifetime in Californian terms – in order to make maximum impact when she did emerge at this critical juncture.

'Even the Sussex Squad must concede there was absolutely no reason why any of these trio of PR events had to take place in the past week,” the expert added.

'And there is also no doubt Meghan would have been acutely aware of the attention she would receive by going public after hibernating for such a long time just before a major moment for the British monarchy.'