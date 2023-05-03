Prince Harry And Royal Family Urged To Make ‘better Decisions’

Prince Harry described the tense relationship he had with the royal family in Spare.

It might be challenging to change your mind once you've stated your opinion, especially if it is in the public glare, according to Sarah Hawkins, CEO of National Family Mediation (NFM).

Hawkins spoke on the ongoing conflict between the royal family and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, pointing out that both parties need to be flexible for the problems to be resolved.

“In order for people to move forward and make better decisions for both themselves, and their families, there always need to be some flexibility,” she said. “And this can be much harder to do when you feel you have to openly back track – especially when those views were aired whilst you are in an emotional and vulnerable state or position.”

But, Hawkins continues that “regardless of what is driving the dispute, everyone involved needs to make a decision about whether they want to mend bridges, or simply find a way to co-exist amicably.”

While many families have disagreements, the Royal Family's public spat has intensified the situation beyond a typical family quarrel.

“Mediation can help to turn arguments into agreements, which not only helps with making decisions for the future but can also allow those in conflict to move on with their lives which is particularly important where children are involved,” suggested Hawkins.

She also noted that after King Charles' Coronation ceremony is complete, things might finally calm down.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for the Royal Family, which is constantly under scrutiny even when they are all struggling with major life milestones such as childbirth, or bereavement,” Hawkins commented.

“It is my hope that once the Coronation is over that they have the opportunity to meet and mediate over the issues that they have experienced, and what can be done to mend bridges between the warring parties. Needless to say, our door is always open if they ever want to consider mediation as a way forward.”