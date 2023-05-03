London Irish Staff And Players Yet To Be Receive April Wages

London Irish is said to be acquired by an American association.

Irish players and staff have been called for a meeting regarding paying wages.

Irish can advance if takeover is successful.

Amid worries about the Premiership club's financial future, London Irish staff and players have yet to receive their April wages.

The players were informed on Tuesday that they would be paid on that day, but on Wednesday morning, the money still hadn't shown up.

An American association is in the process of taking over London Irish.

For a further update, the players have been asked to attend a meeting on Wednesday at noon.

Payroll was due on Monday, but there was a delay because of a bank holiday, the opening of new company accounts, and the transfer of funds from the United States.

However, the circumstance is reminiscent of what transpired at Worcester and Wasps earlier this season, where both clubs had trouble paying wages before entering administration and ultimately going out of business.

However, Irish can advance if the takeover is successful, according to Simon Massie-Taylor, the chief executive of Premiership Rugby.

'I do think it's different [to the situations at Worcester and Wasps],' he told the media.

'Between Premiership Rugby and the RFU (Rugby Football Union), we've been engaged for quite a while with both the current ownership and the future buyers and there are lots of very positive signals coming from both sides.

'It's been reported that the new ownership have been in front of the players and the staff last week and today [Tuesday], which is a positive signal of their intent.

'And if it comes off then clearly you've got a new breed of investor. They're from across the pond and they've got interest in other sports so it is a positive news story.'



