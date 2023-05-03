Saudi Arabia: Prince Pays SR1.9 Million To Give Convict A New Lease Of Life

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Fahd paid SR2 million to delay execution.

The prince's humanitarian gesture drew widespread praise online.

He also initiated a Ramadan iftar project at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

According to the reports, a Saudi prince spared the life of a young man hours before his scheduled execution in a murder case.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Fahd, the late King Fahd's son, paid nearly SR2 million to fulfil the required blood money for postponing the convict's execution.

Wesam Al Tarhouni, the young man, has been in prison for five years after being convicted of murder during a quarrel.

His father and brother were killed in a car accident.

His mother launched an appeal to raise SR5 million in blood money to save him from execution.

According to reports, Prince Abdul Aziz responded by paying the remaining SR1.9 million. Commentators noted that his gesture came a day before a deadline for giving up the right to retaliation expired.

The Saudi media recently reported on Abdul Aziz's charitable acts.

He initiated a Ramadan iftar project at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina.

The project included providing 50,000 iftar meals to worshippers at Islam's holiest site, the Grand Mosque.

In 2021, the prince offered a Nissan 4x4 to a fellow citizen who had survived a car accident that killed a well-known YouTuber.

The prince also promised to pay SR300,000 in debts owed by Yousuf Al Enazi, who was injured in the crash along with his wife and two daughters.