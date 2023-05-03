Fakhar Zaman Climbs To Second Position In Latest ODI Rankings

Fakhar Zaman rose to second spot in ICC's latest ODI rankings following his back-to-back centuries.

Zaman hit an unbeaten 180 off 144 balls, his tenth ODI century.

Pakistan now has three players in the top five on the latest ODI batting charts.

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman has moved up to the second spot in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) latest One Day International (ODI) rankings, following his back-to-back centuries against New Zealand in the ongoing series.

Zaman's rise in rankings came after jumping eight spots, with his career-best rating of 784, just behind skipper Babar Azam who leads the ranking with 887 points. With three players in the top five on the latest ODI batting charts, Pakistan is set to compete in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup later this year.

Pakistan's opener Fakhar Zaman continued his remarkable form by scoring an unbeaten 180 off 144 balls, his tenth ODI century, helping his team chase a stiff 337-run target in 48.2 overs against New Zealand, giving Pakistan a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

3 Pakistan now has three players in the top five on the latest ODI batting charts. 3 Fakhar Zaman rose to second spot in ICC's latest ODI rankings following his back-to-back centuries. 3 Zaman hit an unbeaten 180 off 144 balls, his tenth ODI century.

With this, Zaman became the fourth Pakistani and twelfth player ever to hit three consecutive ODI centuries, while also becoming the fastest Asian batter to reach 3,000 runs in ODI history in just 67 innings, surpassing Babar Azam, who achieved the feat in 68 innings. Zaman credited his success to taking his time at the start and making the most of having five players in the circle.







