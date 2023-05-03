Mass Exodus From Sudan As Over 100,000 Refugees Flee, Says UNHCR

Over 100,000 people have fled Sudan due to ongoing conflict.

Neighboring countries hosting refugees require additional support.

Lack of essential services and disease outbreaks put civilians at risk.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has reported that more than 100,000 people have fled Sudan to neighboring countries due to the ongoing fighting, and estimates the number of refugees and returnees may rise to over 800,000.

The majority of the neighboring countries hosting the refugees remain severely underfunded and will require additional support to provide protection and assistance.

Lack of essential services and disease outbreaks have put many civilians at risk, and medical stockpiles are running critically low in areas affected by the fighting.

'The prices of basic commodities, from fuel to food staples and bottled water, have risen by 40 to 60 percent or more in some areas,' due to the conflict between Sudan's national armed forces and its deputy's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, which has displaced over 334,000 people internally and caused over 100,000 to flee to neighboring countries, according to the IOM and UNHCR.

The UN is providing critical water, sanitation, and hygiene support to hospitals in Sudan and Chad, and assessing the needs of people arriving in Egypt from Sudan. UNHCR plans to launch an interagency regional refugee response plan to address the urgent financial needs of those affected, while the UN humanitarian affairs office (OCHA) has appealed for $1.5 billion in funding for the Sudan response.

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths is in the region to address the crisis and aid agencies and partners face a funding gap of $1.5 billion for the Sudan response.

Senior humanitarians remain in Sudan to rebuild the UN aid effort to serve millions of Sudanese in need, while UN Women provides financial and technical support to young Sudanese women using app technology to track the availability of food and medicine and find safe routes away from the fighting.

The UN is also tracking cases of gender-based violence and working to support victims and hold perpetrators accountable.















