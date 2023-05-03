Elon Musk Reiterates AI Regulation And Offers An Entity For Supervision

A recent study suggests that ChatGPT powered by AI can be as effective, or even more effective, than healthcare professionals.

Researchers from multiple universities compared the quality of responses provided by ChatGPT and human physicians to medical questions.

A panel of healthcare experts rated responses on a five-point scale for quality of information and compassion or bedside manner.

The researchers from several universities, including the University of California, San Diego, and John Hopkins, posed 195 medical questions to OpenAI's ChatGPT and compared the quality and empathy of the chatbot's responses with those provided by real physicians on Reddit.

A panel of healthcare experts, comprising professionals specializing in internal medicine, pediatrics, oncology, infectious disease, and others, rated the responses provided by both the chatbot and human physicians on a five-point scale. They evaluated the 'quality of information' and 'compassion or bedside manner' demonstrated by both the bot and human responses.

The study found that in 78.6% of the 585 scenarios, clinicians preferred the answers provided by the chatbot over those provided by physicians. The chatbot's responses were rated 3.6 times higher in terms of quality of information and 9.8 times higher in terms of empathy compared to the responses from human doctors.

One of the primary reasons ChatGPT outperformed human physicians in the study is that the bot's responses to medical queries were more elaborate and personalized compared to the doctors' brief and time-efficient solutions.

As an example, when asked if it's possible to go blind after getting bleach in the eye, ChatGPT responded with empathy, saying, 'I'm sorry to hear that you got bleach splashed in your eye,' and then provided four additional sentences explaining the situation and clear instructions on how to wash the affected eye.

In contrast, the physician's response was much more brief and to-the-point, stating, 'Sounds like you will be fine,' and providing short instructions to either 'flush the eye' or call poison control.

It is important to note that ChatGPT is not capable of making diagnoses on its own. While it can provide information and guidance based on the questions asked, it is not a substitute for a medical professional and cannot provide a definitive diagnosis.

That is a valid point. While the study suggests that ChatGPT may be effective in providing medical information and advice, it is crucial to remember that it is not a substitute for a qualified medical professional. As advanced as technology may be, it cannot replace the expertise, judgment, and personalized care of a licensed physician.