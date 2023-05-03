language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
Redmi A1 Plus Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Redmi A1 Plus Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 03 May , 2023 11:45 AM

Open In App

  • Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus has a Mediatek Helio A22 chipset.
  • The device has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus is easily available on the market at a reasonable price. The phone has great features and specs.

3

The device has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

3

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

3

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus has a Mediatek Helio A22 chipset.

The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio A22 chipset and a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.

The device features a 6.53-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Redmi A1 Plus comes with a dual-rear camera setup. The gadget has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage space.

The device supports dual SIM cards, and the smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus specifications

Build OS Android 12 Go edition
UI MIUI 12
Dimensions 164.9 x 76.75 x 9.09mm
Weight 192 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Light Green, Light Blue, Black
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
GPU PowerVR GE6300
Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.53 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features 400 nits (typ)
Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
Card microSDXC (dedicated)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 8 MP, (wide) + 0.3 MP, Dual LED Flash
Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front 5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed)
USB microUSB 2.0
NFC No
Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted)
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games built-in + downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer
Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY

In The Spotlight

COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

687,297,980[+20,218*]

DEATHS

6,867,309[+8*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,781[+21*]

DEATHS

30,657[+0*]

Full Coverage

Popular Across Bol

Next Story