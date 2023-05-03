Redmi A1 Plus Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus has a Mediatek Helio A22 chipset.

The device has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus is easily available on the market at a reasonable price. The phone has great features and specs.

The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio A22 chipset and a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.

The device features a 6.53-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Redmi A1 Plus comes with a dual-rear camera setup. The gadget has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage space.

The device supports dual SIM cards, and the smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus specifications