Research Claims ChatGPT Is More Sympathetic Than Real Doctors

A recent study compared the effectiveness of OpenAI's ChatGPT with that of real physicians in responding to medical questions on Reddit.

The study found that healthcare professionals preferred ChatGPT's responses over those of physicians in 78.6% of the 585 scenarios evaluated.

ChatGPT's answers were rated 3.6 times higher in quality and 9.8 times higher in empathy than those of the doctors.

The quality and empathy of responses given by ChatGPT were compared to those of real physicians on Reddit by a team of researchers from the University of California, San Diego, John Hopkins, and other universities. They posed 195 medical questions to OpenAI's ChatGPT to conduct the study.

A panel of healthcare experts, specializing in internal medicine, pediatrics, oncology, and infectious disease, evaluated both the responses from the chatbot and the human physicians on a five-point scale. The experts assessed the quality of the information provided as well as the compassion or bedside manner displayed.

The study found that one of the main reasons ChatGPT performed better than doctors was due to the chatbot's more detailed and personalized responses, compared to the brief and time-saving solutions provided by physicians.

As an example, when asked if it's possible to go blind after getting bleach in the eye, ChatGPT provided a response that began with an expression of empathy, 'I'm sorry to hear that you got bleach splashed in your eye,' and included four additional sentences of explanation, along with clear instructions on how to rinse the eye.

The physician provided a brief response to the same query, merely stating, 'Sounds like you will be fine,' before advising the patient to either 'flush the eye' or contact poison control.

ChatGPT isn't capable of diagnosing itself.

Nonetheless, it's important for readers to bear in mind that although ChatGPT has undergone training, its abilities are limited, and it should not be considered a substitute for a qualified physician.