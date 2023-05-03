Ukraine President Zelensky Makes Surprise Visit To Finland For Nordic Summit

Ukrainian President Zelensky unexpectedly travels to Finland for a Nordic summit.

Talks with Finnish President Niinistö and bilateral meetings with other Nordic prime ministers.

Bilateral meetings between each prime minister and Zelensky, followed by a joint press conference.

Ukrainian President Zelensky unexpectedly traveled to Finland to attend a Nordic summit and discuss various issues with Finnish President Niinistö, as well as hold bilateral meetings with prime ministers from other Nordic countries.

3 Bilateral meetings between each prime minister and Zelensky, followed by a joint press conference. 3 Ukrainian President Zelensky unexpectedly travels to Finland for a Nordic summit. 3 Talks with Finnish President Niinistö and bilateral meetings with other Nordic prime ministers.

The talks will focus on Ukraine's defense struggle and Finnish support for Ukraine, among other things, and will include a working lunch with outgoing Prime Minister Marin and Foreign Minister Haavisto, as well as a meeting with incoming Prime Minister Orpo, who is in the process of forming a new government after April's election.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö will hold a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at 12:00 CET, followed by a Nordic-Ukrainian Summit in the afternoon attended by prime ministers of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland to discuss the situation of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, Ukraine's relationship with EU and NATO, and their support for Ukraine.

The summit will also feature bilateral meetings between each prime minister and Zelensky, and a joint press conference at the end of the day.











