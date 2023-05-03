Touching Moment: Disabled Father Dances With Daughter, Watch

The disabled father danced at her school function.

His disability touched many hearts.

The video was uploaded on Twitter.

The relationship between a father and daughter is very special. A father is usually a daughter's first love. There is a video that shows a perfect example of this bond.

In the video, a disabled father dances with his little daughter at her school function. It is a very touching moment that might make you emotional.

The video was uploaded by the Twitter user along with the caption, 'Despite everything, that dad is with his daughter; he did not make excuses,'

The video shows a father with a disability dancing with his daughter at her school's function.

There were other fathers on stage with their daughters too, but the disabled father's efforts and success in being there for his daughter stole everyone's heart.



