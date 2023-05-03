Watch Viral: Policeman's Melodious Rendition Of Hit Song Will Leave You Speechless

Rajat Rathor is a Police officer.

He sings the song "Tu Jaane Na".

The video was uploaded on Instagram.

Do you like watching videos of people singing popular songs on social media? Rajat Rathor is one such person who is a Delhi Police officer and also loves to share videos of himself singing on Instagram.

In this particular video, he sings the song Tu Jaane Na, and his beautiful voice might capture your attention.

In the video, Rajat Rathor, a Delhi police officer, is shown playing the guitar and singing the song 'Tu Jaane Na' with a few other policemen.

The song is from the movie 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani,' which features Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor.

The video was uploaded last month and has received over 89,000 views since then. The numbers are still rising, and many people have liked and commented on the post.



