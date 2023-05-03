Woman's Dance Performance In Delhi Metro Goes Viral

A video of a woman dancing to a Punjabi song inside Delhi Metro.

Despite the warnings, passengers continue to record videos in the metro.

The DMRC prohibited passengers from recording videos last month.

Despite the DMRC's repeated reminders regarding the ban on recording videos inside the train coaches, some commuters continue to engage in this activity. Recently, a video of a woman dancing to a Punjabi song inside the Delhi Metro has gained popularity online. The video features the woman energetically dancing to the song 'Shape' by Kaka, while wearing a red top and grey pleated skirt. The woman has been identified as itz_officialroy, and the video is available on her official Instagram page.

Reads the caption of the post, 'Yes I know this is not allowed but i just did this first tym in #delhi #metro.'

The video has gained immense popularity, garnering 2 million views and eliciting a varied response. Some viewers appreciated the woman's dancing skills and admired her confidence, while others were dissatisfied and suggested that the DMRC should impose fines on those who break the rules.

As one of the users wrote, 'Normal day in Delhi metro.....Believe me, delhi soon gonna be Ohio 2nd version.'

Another user wrote, 'Btw Delhi metro banned all these stuff inside the metro.'

A third person wrote, 'You dance very well,.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been noticing an increase in the number of people creating Instagram reels inside metro coaches lately. Despite DMRC's repeated warnings, passengers continue to record videos inside the metro coaches. The DMRC prohibited passengers from recording videos while travelling last month. DMRC shared a graphic on Twitter with the message, 'Travel, don't cause trouble,'' which aims to encourage passengers to behave responsibly while travelling in the metro.



























































